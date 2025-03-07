Insider: Two Things Holding Steelers, Justin Fields Apart
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a deal with Justin Fields to bring back the 26-year-old for another season on a new deal. But as free agency approaches, a deal hasn't been finalized, which is bringing up plenty of concern and questions about why.
Well, there may be some answers to those questions. According to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, Fields wants to return to Pittsburgh because of the faith the team had in him last season, but is contemplating his market in free agency, and is worried about how things transpired last season with Russell Wilson.
"The impediments, as I am told them? 1) There IS a market for him and he could chase money. 2) He has to get past any sting/distrust from this season, when there was player/assistant sentiment in the building that he return to the starting spot, but Mike Tomlin chose not to do so," Kinkhabwala wrote on X.
Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers last year, going 4-2. He was benched for Russell Wilson, who returned from a calf injury. There was plenty of questions about why Fields was benched considering he scored 10 touchdowns and had just one interception during his run.
Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also became a big fan of Fields during the time. And plenty of players in the locker room shared their support of him as well.
Fields and the Steelers are believed to be working on a deal that could get done before free agency. If it doesn't get done, the door opens for a number of scenarios, with the chances of Fields leaving for another team becoming much more likely. And chances are it'd be for a higher salary.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!