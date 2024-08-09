Steelers DT Keeanu Benton Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense took a blow in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans after defensive tackle Keeanu Benton left early in the second quarter due to an injury.
Benton went to the sideline after the first play of the Texans' third drive and began being evaluated by trainers. After several minutes of being checked on the bench, he was escorted to the locked room for further evaluation. The team then announced he suffered an eye injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Benton is expected to have a big second season with the Steelers and is viewed as a key piece to the defense. After earning the starting job as a rookie, Benton returned for his sophomore campaign without question to his status, and is viewed as a player who will take on an even bigger role for Pittsburgh.
Without Benton, the Steelers will turn to Montravius Adams at nose tackle and rely on a rotation of players to work behind him. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Dean Lowry could both take snaps in the middle, moving inside from their natural position of defensive tackle. Cam Heyward also has experience playing nose tackle when needed.
Pittsburgh's starter left the game shortly after, leaving little room for serious injury to occur.
This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates as more information on Benton's injury becomes available.
