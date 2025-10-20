All Steelers

Steelers Keep Winning Justin Fields Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers look great in their quarterback move.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field to start the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field to start the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to keep Justin Fields around this offseason, looking to give him an opportunity to be their next franchise passer. But the former first-round pick chose to go to the New York Jets, who offered more money - and so far, the move has paid off much more for the Steelers.

The Steelers had to pivot once free agency started because Fields chose right at the beginning of the open market to go to New York. The offer was better, but the team wasn't. Still, after being benched by Pittsburgh the year prior, he didn't trust a return.

Justin Field Benched

Well, Fields is now dealing with the same fate in New York. While the Steelers have a quarterback they fully believe in, the Jets have question marks, and opened up the conversation of a quarterback change after making one in Week 7.

During the third quarter of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Aaron Glenn made his first major change, removing Fields for Tyrod Taylor. Right now, Fields has thrown for 799 yards and four touchdowns and zero interceptions, but has been sacked 19 times this season.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is Cooking

The Steelers, on the other hand, have the quarterback they've been looking for since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Aaron Rodgers isn't a franchise quarterback at 41 years old and under a one-year deal, but he is capable of a Super Bowl run.

Through six games, he's had two 30-plus point games - including one against the Fields - and has thrown for 15 touchdowns. The Steelers are currently first in the AFC North and competing for the top spot in the conference.

Things aren't perfect in Pittsburgh, but the team certainly feels like contenders, even coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. All because Rodgers is helping to create an offense that is explosive and dynamic.

Chances are, Fields wouldn't struggle as bad in Pittsburgh as he is in New York. The Jets haven't been a successful organization in some time, and even ran Rodgers out of town before his success with the Steelers.

Still, he probably wouldn't be playing to the level that Rodgers is. The Steelers nearly missed out on the veteran QB they have now, but were determined to protect themselves from a mishap and give a quarterback too much money this offseason.

That led to Fields leaves. It also led to them looking like winners in the decision.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

