Steelers Keep Winning Justin Fields Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to keep Justin Fields around this offseason, looking to give him an opportunity to be their next franchise passer. But the former first-round pick chose to go to the New York Jets, who offered more money - and so far, the move has paid off much more for the Steelers.
The Steelers had to pivot once free agency started because Fields chose right at the beginning of the open market to go to New York. The offer was better, but the team wasn't. Still, after being benched by Pittsburgh the year prior, he didn't trust a return.
Justin Field Benched
Well, Fields is now dealing with the same fate in New York. While the Steelers have a quarterback they fully believe in, the Jets have question marks, and opened up the conversation of a quarterback change after making one in Week 7.
During the third quarter of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Aaron Glenn made his first major change, removing Fields for Tyrod Taylor. Right now, Fields has thrown for 799 yards and four touchdowns and zero interceptions, but has been sacked 19 times this season.
Aaron Rodgers is Cooking
The Steelers, on the other hand, have the quarterback they've been looking for since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Aaron Rodgers isn't a franchise quarterback at 41 years old and under a one-year deal, but he is capable of a Super Bowl run.
Through six games, he's had two 30-plus point games - including one against the Fields - and has thrown for 15 touchdowns. The Steelers are currently first in the AFC North and competing for the top spot in the conference.
Things aren't perfect in Pittsburgh, but the team certainly feels like contenders, even coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. All because Rodgers is helping to create an offense that is explosive and dynamic.
Chances are, Fields wouldn't struggle as bad in Pittsburgh as he is in New York. The Jets haven't been a successful organization in some time, and even ran Rodgers out of town before his success with the Steelers.
Still, he probably wouldn't be playing to the level that Rodgers is. The Steelers nearly missed out on the veteran QB they have now, but were determined to protect themselves from a mishap and give a quarterback too much money this offseason.
That led to Fields leaves. It also led to them looking like winners in the decision.
