Former Steelers LB Kwon Alexander Finds New NFL Home
PITTSBURGH -- The Denver Broncos are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander to their practice squad, marking his first team of the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Alexander, 30, spent the 2023 season with the Steelers after signing in the middle of training camp. The NFL journeyman quickly became an impact player on the team's defense, recording 41 tackles five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in nine games and two starts.
Unfortunately, Alexander's season ended early after suffering a torn achilles. He was placed on Injured Reserve, ending his time in Pittsburgh as he hit the free agent market the following spring.
Alexander has shared progress of his rehab process throughout the summer, looking to land a new home in the NFL. He's not got one, getting an opportunity to showcase his skills in Denver with the hopes of climbing up the ladder and make an impact on the 53-man roster before the end of the season.
The former fourth-round pick has played 104 games, including 88 starts during his NFL career. He spent the most time in Tampa Bay, playing four season and 46 games. From there, he joined the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets before finding his way to Pittsburgh.
He's recorded 631 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine interceptions and a touchdown throughout his career.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!