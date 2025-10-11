Steelers Land Fast-Rising QB in New Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to look at their quarterback options in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a strong belief they'll try to land one early to replace Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, who's 41-years-old this season, has left the light on for another year in Pittsburgh. However, chances are that the Steelers are left looking for another option in 2026. That could include Will Howard, who they selected in the sixth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Mason Rudolph, who they signed to a two-year deal this offseason. But it will likely include a rookie as well.
Latest Mock Draft
In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Steelers land thr 15th pick in the draft. With that selection, the team adds USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who will leave the Trojans after his junior season. Pittsburgh's quarterback addition is just the third passer selected, following the New York Jets taking Oregon's Dante Moore first overall and the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Indiana's Fernando Mendoza seventh overall.
"Jayden Maiava plays with poise and confidence and thrives in the pocket, where he'll consistently get through progressions and deliver tight-window throws with both anticipation and touch. He can make accurate, layered throws to all levels of the field, shows escapability under pressure and can create plays out of structure. At 6-foot-4, Maiava has a big arm, and he'll use it to exploit coverage mismatches on intermediate and downfield throws," CBS Sports writes.
Jayden Maiava's Play
This season, Maiava has 1,587 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and an interception. His strong arm allows him to make most throws, and he excells being in the pocket. He contains some of the best decision-making ability in the NCAA, but also has the athleticism to make his way around the field.
The Steelers have an immediately need for a future franchise quarterback. They've hit sort of the end of the line for their rotation of veteran passers, and after their run with Rodgers is over, it's clear that they want to add someone younger, who can build into a long-term solution at the position.
The quarterback class is changing rapidly throughout the season, as it usual does. The list that once included many names now seems to be cut to only a few, but the Steelers are making sure they have all their ducks in a row with who they want and don't want.
It wouldn't be surprising if Maiava is on that list of wants.
