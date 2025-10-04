Injury News Changes Things for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers thought they lost two key pieces to their offense in the last week, having to look for replacements at wide receiver and running back. But there are new updates emerging that will change things - and the belief that this roster will look different may be taking a turn.
Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek seemed to be the front-runners for the Steelers to replace Calvin Austin III, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Austin's diagnosis was the worst case scenario, but it didn't seem uplifting. And while the three in-house options led the pack, the thought of going outside the roster for an answer was there.
Odell Beckham Jr., Curtis Samuel and even wilder names like Calvin Ridley were all being talked about as potential candidates for the Steelers.
Great News Ends The Worry
That's all but gone. The latest news on Austin is that he may not miss any time at all. That's right, after being treated at the hospital in Dublin, Ireland just a week ago, he may have avoided any missed time, and could be on the field.
Should the Steelers rush him? They may have no choice. Because while there are some well-known names on the list of possible replacements, there aren't any options that replace Austin with the same level of skill that he brings. Wide receiver is the only position Pittsburgh can't afford to lose in.
Running Back Changes
The other side of the injury news is Jaylen Warren. The running back missed the Vikings game because of a knee injury, but is expected to return to the field in Week 6 when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns for their first AFC North showdown.
Kenneth Gainwell certainly brought up an interesting conversation, though. With his 99-yard performance in Week 4, the Steelers surpassed 100 yards rushing for the first time this season and had success offensively that they haven't had since Week 1.
Should Kenny G continue to start? Some will argue it, but really, the Steelers best option is to ride the hot hand without limiting themselves. Warren was their starter coming into the season, and that should remain. But there's no need to take Gainwell off the field if he's playing well. Just like there's no need to say Warren should be riding the bench and not get an opportunity to do the same.
Best case scenario for the Steelers is that they have two dominant running backs moving forward.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!