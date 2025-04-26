Steelers Landed Next Le'Veon Bell?
Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, whom the Pittsburgh Steelers selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has already drawn comparisons to a former Pro Bowl running back who suited up for the team.
Speaking with reports shortly after being picked, Johnson acknowledged that his play style is similar to that of Le'Veon Bell and revealed that he spoke to him before officially coming off the board.
"I saw early on stream, me and him talked and we had a conversation and it was a magical moment," Johnson said. "
Bell, a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013, recorded 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards and 42 touchdowns in 62 games for the Steelers from 2013 to 2017.
Pittsburgh is hoping Johnson can rack up gaudy numbers throughout his tenure with the team, and he'll have a chance to make a sizable impact as a rookie alongside the likes of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
Johnson prides himself on his physicality, and he made it clear that he's ready and willing to lay it all on the line for the Steelers.
"They're gonna get a physical running back, one that loves to score touchdowns," Johnson said. "Just a guy that's ready to work and be determined and ready to give the Steelers his all."
A three-year player for the Hawkeyes, it wasn't until the 2024 campaign when Johnson put himself on the shortlist of the top running backs in the country.
In 12 games, he led the Big 10 in rushing yards (1,537) and touchdowns (21), earning him consensus All-American honors while also being named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which ultimately went to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
A patient runner with strong vision who excels in short-yardage situations and isn't afraid to block, Johnson may just be the Steelers' next staple in the backfield.
