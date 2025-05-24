Will Howard Addresses Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Chase
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in quite the confusing quarterback situation. After going with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last season, which offered a disappointing but stable situation, the Steelers decided to flip it all again.
With Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard as the quarterbacks, the Steelers quarterback room currently projects as one of the worst in the league. That being said, it is very possible that the Steelers will sign veteran quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to a short-term deal.
The saga has gone on since the season came to an end, and no real conclusion has been reached between the Steelers and Rodgers. However, there is still optimism on the Steelers end that a deal can get done.
Howard was recently asked how a signing of Rodgers would effect the roster and himself, and was positive about it. Howard was born in 2001, so he watched Rodgers growing up and was nine years old when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
On an appearance on the Up and Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams, Howard got a chance to speak on the move.
“That name’s been thrown around a lot … idolized him growing up,“ Will Howard said. ”I don’t know what’s going to happen, who knows, that’s all over my head."
While it seems that Howard knows just as much as the rest of us do on Rodgers chances of signing, it seems like it could set up a great mentorship opportunity for Howard if Rodgers does decide to sign with the team.
Now, Rodgers holds all the proverbial cards and everyone must wait to see what decision he makes. Regardless of his decision, both his personal legacy and the Steelers chances at a Super Bowl this upcoming season are unlikely to change much.
