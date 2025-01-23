Steelers Legend to Interview for Lions DC Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers great Larry Foote is set to interview for the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator job, hoping to land his first coordinator position in the NFL, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.
Foote was drafted by the Steelers in 2002 as a fourth-round pick out of Michigan. He played in Pittsburgh until 2008, winning two Super Bowls as a member of the team's historic defense. In 2009, he played with the Detroit Lions before coming back to the Steelers for three more seasons in 2010-2013. He finished his career in Arizona with the Cardinals in 2014.
After his NFL playing career, Foote stayed in Arizona as an assistant linebackers coach for the Cardinals. He became the actual linebackers coach in 2016 and remained in the role until 2019 when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an outside linebackers coach. He moved to an inside linebackers coach and passing game coordinator in 2022, where he currently sits today.
He won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay.
He'll now be considered as the next defensive coordinator for the Lions, replacing Aaron Glenn who left to become the head coach of the New York Jets. He'd join former Steelers teammate Antwaan Randle El and former wide receivers coach for Pittsburgh Scotty Montgomery on the Lions staff.
