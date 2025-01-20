QB Trends Developing for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to a number of quarterbacks this offseason, including two of their own in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But from the outside options, there's one name that continues to gain traction, and has now been predicted to be the choice for the black and gold by several outlets.
The Steelers could add a future Hall of Famer to their quarterback room, and bring along his superstar wide receiver friend in the process. It would solve two issues for Pittsburgh, but it may not raise the ceiling in the way that they hope it does.
So, who's the next best option? If it's not Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, who is the Steelers next-best bridge quarterback to get them over the hump?
We're also talking about cap casualties. The Steelers have three players everyone has their eyes on, and there's now over a 50% chance all three get cut this offseason. However, they don't all make sense as logical cut candidates this season if Pittsburgh doesn't have the proper plan to replace them.
On the other side of that, there's another name that makes too much sense financially to help the Steelers salary cap situation.
