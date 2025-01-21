Growing Belief Steelers Keep Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pretty giant decision to make this offseason, reviewing all of their quarterback options and deciding which direction they'll go in 2025.
To this point, they've been linked to just about everyone, with names like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold both being predicted to land in Pittsburgh. Some are suggesting Russell Wilson remains the team's starter moving forward, but there's growing belief Justin Fields is going to land the team's QB1 job this upcoming season.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the team has more interest in retaining Fields than they do looking at names such as Rodgers, Darnold, Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins. And that his athleticism and skillset matches those such as Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen have them intrigued about how much he can grow.
"What’s more, any of the top quarterbacks who are expected to be available in free agency — Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones — do not appear to interest the Steelers more than what they have with Fields," Dulac writes.
Many insiders, including Steelers On SI, have noted that the belief is Fields will remain in Pittsburgh this offseason. The market is starting to materialize, but there doesn't appear to be a strong competitor to the 25-year-old.
With a 4-2 record and a strong standing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Fields appears to be the strong favorite to take over the Steelers offense in 2025. And unless an option emerges that no one saw coming, being too irrisistable to Pittsburgh, expect Fields to ink a new deal with the black and gold this offseason.
