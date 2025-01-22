Steelers Start Contract Talks With Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson will hit the open market as a free agent for the second-straight offseason, though he hasn't backed down from stating that he wishes to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Wilson stated that he believes he has a lot left in the tank and is hoping that he gets a chance to finish out his illustrious career in Pittsburgh.
“I got so much more in me, man,” Wilson said. “I’m excited, obviously, my goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers a long time and hopefully finish my career there. … Pittsburgh is a special place for me. I love it and hopefully, I can play there a lot longer.”
He continued on by stating that the organization has begun discussing the possibility of a reunion with him, though those conversations are still in the beginning stages.
“Yes, we have started to talk a little bit, obviously, and we had our meetings and everything else and kind of just getting into it,” he said.
The 36-year-old signed with the Steelers for the veteran minimum last March after being released from a five-year, $245 million contract by the Denver Broncos.
Wilson injured his calf at the beginning of training camp and later reaggravated it ahead of Week 1, causing him to miss the first six games of the regular season.
After Justin Fields stepped in and led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record in his absence, Wilson returned in Week 7 and guided the team to six wins over his first seven starts.
The wheels came off rather quickly, however, as a four-game losing streak to close out the year coupled with a Wild Card round loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens made everyone forget about Wilson's performance at the beginning of his tenure.
Recent reports have indicated that the Steelers would like to welcome back Fields, who is also set to reach free agency, but perhaps there's a world in which Wilson returns as well.
