Steelers QB Linked to Struggling NFC Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers issues within the quarterback position have continued since the departure of franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.
Some thought the issues could have been solved, at least temporarily, with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last offseason. Both had serious upside and were acquired at a low cost to the organization.
That being said, they are roughly in the same spot with quarterbacks as they were last season, where they used a committee of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. This year, neither quarterback proved to be an incredible option for the future.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes that the Giants could make a deal to sign Wilson to a short-term deal in order to help with their quarterback woes.
"Last offseason, the New York Giants had contact with Russell Wilson before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers." Moton wrote. "ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the two sides had an "exploratory meeting" in New Jersey. The Giants figure to add at least one quarterback in free agency since they don't have one under contract for the 2025 season. Perhaps Big Blue will revisit those previous discussions with Wilson.
He would then go on to describe why he believed Wilson could fit with the Giants.
"The 36-year-old Wilson could be the answer to the Giants' short-term quarterback woes and a mentor to a young signal-caller from one of the next two drafts." Moton wrote.
The Steelers would still need to make a move, as they haven't decided who their quarterback of the future will be yet. The team will continue their hunt for their next franchise quarterback, but questions will still loom on the other skill positions in the offense. Will it matter if the Steelers land a quarterback if they can't surround him with talent otherwise? The Steelers will have to address that this offseason.
