Steelers Launched Jason Kelce's Hall of Fame Career
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has always been a force in the NFL, and with names like Cam Heyward along the defensive line, the group has never been an easy task for opposing offenses.
For one former Philadelphia Eagle, playing the Steelers was not his welcome to the NFL moment, but the game where he started his path to the Hall of Fame.
Speaking on The Pivot podcast, former Eagles center, Jason Kelce, explained that in 2016, the Steelers were the beginning of what is now known as one of the greatest careers in NFL history. And without that game, one which Pittsburgh fans will want to forget, we may not be here talking about his greatness today.
Kelce explained to the hosts of the podcast, including former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, that 2016 was a bumpy start under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich.
"I say the 2016 season, the only two games I’m upset with from that season are the first two," Kelce explained. "We got things fixed relatively quickly… We played the Browns early on. Danny Shelton beat the crap out of me. I was playing with hands [wide], I’m high, the technique is atrocious."
The Eagles opened the season with a 29-10 win over the Browns. By the time they got to the Steelers, Kelce was emerging within a new offense, ironing out the wrinkles. And Pittsburgh paid the price, falling 34-3 to the Eagles.
"We played the Steelers the next week. I actually thought I played really f***in' good against the Steelers. I think I’m balling," Kelce said. "I look at the grade, you look at the grade afterward now that PFF is out, and I’m like, ‘man, I thought I played great. These guys are saying I’m still s****y.’ I don’t know what’s going on."
From there, the rest is history. Kelce became a Super Bowl champion and went on give one of the greatest parade speeches in the history of the NFL. Afterward, he continued to shine, and until his retirement, was one of - if not the - best center in the league.
"After that Steelers game, I settled into the new offense a lot better," Kelce said. "I was utilizing better technique. And then with a full offseason of doing that and continuing that with Stout, it took off the next season."
The Steelers would rather be the launching pad for players of their own organization to make the Hall of Fame, but this time, they were the beginning of one for an in-state rival. Hopefully, by the time Kelce is giving his speech in Canton, he's only reflecting on the Eagles, not what games helped him get there.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.