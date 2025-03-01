Steelers Leave Major Clue for RB Plans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opening at running back this offseason, and with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris both being free agents, they'll be looking at all paths to add before OTAs and minicamp.
The team left a pretty clear clue to their plans during the 2025 NFL Combine, meeting with almost every notable runner in the draft class. That list includes:
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
- Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
- Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- Jordan James, Oregon
- DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
- Kyle Monangie, Rutgers
Pittsburgh has been mocked to land names like Ashton Jeanty in the first and Johnson and the Ohio State runners in the second. They could wait longer and hope names like Gordon or Blue are on the table in the third round, and they may be interested in a later-round option like Sampson.
Either way, it's clear that the Steelers want to draft a running back. This class is highly touted and viewed as one of the best in recent years. With Jeanty leading the way, there will be options in every round they could look to grab.
General manager Omar Khan said the team is likely to bring back Jaylen Warren on a tender, and they've reportedly met with Najee Harris' agent at the combine. But when April comes around and the Steelers are on the clock, don't be surprised if they're looking at the running back class to kick things off.
