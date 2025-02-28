Steelers Meet With Penn State Star TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on Penn State star Tyler Warren, meeting with the first-round tight end during the 2025 NFL Combine, according to ML Football.
Warren is expected to be the first or second tight end taken off the board during the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound star led the NCAA in receptions last season with 104 while recording 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also played a little wildcat quarterback, and helped in the running game when needed.
He also had 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2024, helping Penn State make it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
The Steelers have their tight end in Pat Freiermuth, who they just signed to a three-year contract extension last offseason. But with Darnell Washington being their number two, and contributing more as a blocker than a pass-catcher, Pittsburgh could be looking to add another big name.
They say a tight end is a young quarterback's best friend. The Steelers are doing their homework on quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but would like Justin Fields to return as their starter in 2025. The 26-year-old would only benefit from a dynamic playmaker like Warren, who now appears to be on Pittsburgh's big board as a first-round option.
