Steelers Have Golden Opportunity at DT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear that near the top of their list this offseason is revamping their defensive line. And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they have two players who could sit there at the 21st pick. Both of whom could be the foundation for the black and gold's next great defense.
The Steelers will have many options during the first round of the draft. They've been projected to land wide receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden, running backs like Ashton Jeanty, and even quarterbacks - including Shedeur Sanders. But no position seems to be as filled, and hope as much potential, as defensive tackle.
For the Steelers, they could have a golden opportunity to build their foundation. The team has always found success through their defensive front, and have their edge rushers and inside linebackers in place already. Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have filled the positions with stardom, and growing potential. Now, it's about finding the next great interior defender.
Two players may be the perfect match for the Steelers to do just that.
At the NFL Combine, the Steelers held a formal meeting with Michigan defensive star Kenneth Grant. At the Senior Bowl, they met with Ole Miss' Walter Nolen. Both players have been floated as options near the 21st pick, and both bring exactly what the Steelers are looking for.
Nolen has been the self-proclaimed "next Aaron Donald," and carries that confidence with him through pretty much every step of his football career. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive tackle told media at the combine that he feels he can play any position along the defensive line, including outside. With 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks his final NCAA season, he's got the stat sheet to convince he's capable of succeeding anywhere, and certainly holds that confidence in himself.
"I feel like I do everything," Nolen said when asked what sets him apart in this draft class. "Like I said, it's kind of hard to find someone who likes like me and do the things I do."
Grant was part of a two-man wrecking crew at Michigan with Mason Graham. Graham will go in the top 10 of the NFL Draft this spring, while Grant may slip to more of the middle or later part of the first round.
He might not have the name that Graham does, but he does have the ability to make just as much of an impact. With 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks his last two college seasons, Grant heads to the NFL as a building block for any team who drafts him.
For Pittsburgh, he'll be viewed as a player who needs to eventually play all three downs at defensive tackle. He believes he's ready for it.
"I'm a three-down player, for sure," Grant said. "I can rush the passer with my strength. I got a little bit of finesse in there. Most guys think I'm just a run stuffer, but I'm super athletic and can rush the passer."
The Steelers will see how the board shakes out and make a decision based on who's available. The NFL Draft never turns out exactly how everyone thinks it's going to, but if either of these names fall to 21, Pittsburgh has a golden opportunity to make a splash.
One that could be the turning point to making their defense elite again up front.
