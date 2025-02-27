Steelers WR Target No Longer Available?
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly nabbed Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline back in November before a collarbone injury precociously ended his season, though there's no guarantee they'll have a chance to double-back in the coming months.
Speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine, recently-hired Jaguars general manager James Gladstone refrained from declaring that Kirk is currently available.
“No, I wouldn’t say that,” Gladstone said. “We’re just starting the conversations about our current roster across (our) pro scouting and coaching staff, as well as working in pro-free agent-related dialogue. So at this point in time, I can say that we’re happy to have Christian.”
That isn't to say Kirk is completely untouchable, but rather that Jacksonville's new regime is taking its time to analyze the roster while focusing on other orders of business at the moment.
Should the Jaguars look to part ways with the 28-year-old down the line by either trading or releasing him, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Pittsburgh showed interest.
Kirk had a down 2024 even when healthy, logging just 27 receptions for 379 yards and a single touchdown in eight games, though that was largely a byproduct of playing within a dysfunctional offense.
After signing a four-year deal worth $72 million as a free agent with Jacksonville in March 2022, which was initially deemed a massive overpay, Kirk silenced any naysayers by posting 1,108 yards and eight scores while helping the team win the AFC South in his first season there.
His 2023 campaign was cut short due to a core muscle injury, though he was on pace for another stellar year with 787 yards and three touchdowns across 12 contests.
While Kirk would fit seamlessly onto the Steelers' roster, that door appears to be shut at least for the immediate future. Never say never, but they'd be wise to prioritize other receiver options this offseason.
