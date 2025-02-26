Steelers Owner Under Fire in Latest Player Report Card
The latest round of NFLPA team report cards have been released, and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't exactly earn rave reviews.
The Steelers ranked No. 28 overall among the 32 organizations in the league, residing in the same spot they held last year.
Perhaps the most telling aspect of Pittsburgh's review was the "D" grade handed out to Art Rooney II, the franchise's owner.
He too placed No. 28 for his role, with players pointing out his lack of interest in improving the team's facilities in particular.
"Owner Art Rooney II's average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 6.00 out of 10 from the Steelers players, a ranking of 30 out of the 32 owners in the league," the report read.
Those feelings go hand-in-hand with the "D" rating that Pittsburgh's locker room garnered, though it was a modest upgrade from the "F" grade it collected in 2024.
On a slightly more positive note, players felt that Rooney was a factor in harboring a good culture while showing that he's devoted to crafting a winning team.
"The players feel that Rooney slightly contributes to a positive team culture, a rank of 25 out of 32.
"The players feel that Rooney is committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 22 out of the 32 NFL owners."
Ownership received an "F" classification last time around, so Rooney is on the up-and-up despite still being viewed rather negatively.
The lowest ranking for the Steelers relative to the rest of the league came with their strength coaches, who finished dead-last with a "C-".
"75% of players report that they get an individualized training plan from their strength coaching staff, ranking the team 31 out of 32.
"The players feel that their strength coaches slightly contribute to their overall success, a rank of 32 out of 32 teams."
Pittsburgh has some serious work to do in order to escape the basement of the rankings once the next batch is released in 2026.
