Steelers Legend Pulls Back After Aaron Rodgers Criticism
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened their season with a win, taking down the New York Jets to begin their 2025 campaign. Now the Steelers will take on the Seattle Seahawks for their home opener, looking to begin the season on a two-game win streak.
Ahead of the season, the Steelers switched up their quarterback room, switching out Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for Aaron Rodgers and the return of Mason Rudolph. After one game, the experiment seems to be working.
One early critic of the Rodgers move was Steelers' legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who was not a fan of the move. He saw the idea of a stopgap move for a quarterback to be pointless, and with Rodgers likely to regress he was not positive nor optimistic on the move initially.
Rodgers' performance in the season opener has changed his tone slightly, as he has now provided compliments to Rodgers on his play. On an appearance on 103.7 The Buzz, Bradshaw spoke on Rodgers and how he was impressed with his play early on, but weary that it may not continue as such.
“I thought he played great. I thought he moved well. Four touchdown passes, I just hope he keeps playing like that. As good as Aaron was, was as bad as the defense was. I was shocked by that. Jalen Ramsey comes over at corner, I thought they would play much better. Looks like it was a good move for Pittsburgh. We’ll see as the season progresses. I don’t think Aaron played poorly at all. I never have thought that. You give him time and some weapons and they could be something special,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw also made sure to not be entirely optimistic, as he pointed out the rough performance that the Steelers defense had, giving up over 30 points to their former quarterback in Fields.
Whether the trend of top play for the Steelers continues is tough to tell, as with one game down it is hard to see which teams are truly at the top of the league, and which will need to rebuild.
