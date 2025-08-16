Aaron Rodgers Declined Steelers Higher Contract Offer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bit of a surprise when it came to their quarterback for the coming NFL season.
After not re-signing either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields who led the team the previous season, the Steelers had to go back to the proverbial drawing board in order to find their quarterback of the future. Despite not finding a quarterback that will lead them for years on end, the Steelers were able to land Aaron Rodgers for the near future.
That was not the end of the surprise, as once the numbers started coming in the Rodgers signing, it seemed that the deal that the future Pro Football Hall Of Famer took was one that was a bit of a deal for the Steelers.
At just $13.65 million, Rodgers signed well below the market value for a top quarterback, and despit his old age he certainly could have garnered more money. That being said, according to former Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden, Rodgers took a more team-friendly deal because he wanted that much and was simply ready to continue to play football.
“It wasn’t about money because they are giving him around $13 million or something like that. And I got word that he actually could have gotten more, but that’s what he wanted,” McFadden said. “They were willing to offer more. They were willing to pay him more than what he’s actually receiving, but Aaron was like, ‘No man, this is what I would take and I just wanna play ball.”
Rodgers is far from the mobile gunslinger than he once used to be, but still has some of the best throw power across the league. The four time Most Valuable Player winner will have a chance to prove that he still has something left in the tank. The ultimate goal for the season is to achieve the goal of winning a playoff game, a feat that the Steelers have been unable to acheive since 2017.
Whether Rodgers is the right person to lead the Steelers there will be seen when the regular season begins in a few short weeks.
