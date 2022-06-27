The former Pittsburgh Steelers runner is in talks with another All-Pro to meet in the ring.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is back in the headlines this week after TMZSports reported that he is in talks with fellow retired tailback Adrian Petersen to fight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California next month. TMZ had reported earlier this month that Bell was interested in beginning a boxing career after spending last season away from football. This would be his first career fight if it happens.

Bell will join a selection of other celebrities in the ring as part of Youtube star Austin McBroom's Special Gloves event. The fight card already features some big names. McBroom will face fellow Youtube sensation AnEsonGib and former NBA guard Nick Young is set to square off with the rapper Blueface. The event is scheduled for

Bell and Petersen's bout has not yet been confirmed, but TMZ claimed its sources say it is "just a matter of time" before an agreement is made public. The Special Gloves event is scheduled for July 30.

The tale of the tape is relatively even. While Bell is seven years younger than Petersen, he weighs just eight pounds more and both stand at 6-foot-1.

Petersen, a former NFL MVP and four-time first-team All-Pro, made four appearances for the Seahawks and Titans last season. Bell played in eight games for the Buccaneers and Ravens in 2021.

