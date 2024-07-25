Steelers and Liverpool Legends Meet Up
PITTSBURGH -- Two Pittsburgh Steelers and Liverpool legends met up at Acrisure Stadium, as Liverpool prepare for their friendly game against Real Betis on Friday night.
Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel and former Liverpool winger John Barnes met up and exchanged jerseys. Barnes gave Kiesel a Liverpool jersey with his last name and former No. 99 on it, while Kiesel gave Barnes a Steelers jersey with his last name and No. 10 on the back.
The two legends also sung each other's songs for their teams, with Keisel getting Barnes to try and sing "Here we go Steelers" and Barnes getting Kiesel to sing, "You'll Never Walk Alone," the song Liverpool fans sing prior to matches.
Keisel spent 13 seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him out of BYU in the Seventh Round in 2022.
He played in 156 games, starting 114 of them, while making 408 tackles (253 solo), 30.0 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one for a touchdown, 36 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries with the Steelers.
Keisel also played a big role in the playoffs for the Steelers, helping them to Superbowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks in 2006 and Superbowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. He played in 16 playoff games, starting eight of them, making 41 tackles (24 solo), 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, three passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Barnes is one of the greatest Liverpool players in the club's history, making 314 apperances and scoring 84 goals in 10 seasons from 1987-97.
He helped Liverpool win the Football League First Division (League Title) twice in 1988 and 1990, the FA Cup in 1989 and 1992 and the Football League Cup in 1995.
Barnes earned PFA Players' Player of the Year honors in 1988 and FWA Player of the Year honors in 1988 and 1990. He also made it into the PFA First Division Team of the Year in 1988, 1990 and 1991.
He represented England at the International level from 1983-95, earning 79 caps and scoring 10 goals. He played for them at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, 1988 European Championship in West Germany and the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where England made the semifinals.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more