Russell Wilson Addresses Steelers WR Options
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just beginning training camp, which means everybody is extremely complimentary of one another. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson, brought in to be a leader of the offense this season, is spearheading that charge. He's taken charge of bringing the offense together this summer and aims to continue doing that into training camp and the regular season.
Speaking to the media at arrival day of training camp, Wilson was asked what he liked about the receiving group he will throw to in 2024. The veteran QB had plenty of good things to say about teammates.
"We've got plenty of playmakers," he said. "Obviously GP (George Pickens) is special player."
But Wilson went on to single out several more of his receivers for their individual abilities.
"I think Calvin Austin has been amazing all offseason," he said. "Just watching his speed, his ability to get in and out of routes. Van Jefferson, his dilligence. I've spent a lot of time with these guys in the offseason throwing and guys like Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, there's so many guys I'm excited for."
For anyone worried about rookie pass-catcher Roman Wilson being left out, Wilson made sure to name drop him as well.
"I'm excited for Roman Wilson and to see what he can do," Russ said. "I think he's a guy who's been a champion in college. It's one thing to do it at the highest level in college. It's another to do it in the NFL. And, I think he has the mentality to do it every day."
It was exactly the type of endorsements you expect and want to hear from your team's starting quarterback. Before anyone runs the wrong route or drops a catchable ball or misses a block, Wilson is building up a group that many outsiders struggle to believe in.
While trade speculation and rumors continue to swirl, the team's wide receiver depth chart is set for now. Wilson's vote of confidence will hopefully go a long way in showing that the Steelers have more playmakers at the position than they are given credit for.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- PFF Denies Bias Against Steelers LB
- Steelers Try Out Two Players Ahead of Training Camp
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
- Steelers WR Says Offense Played Best After Kenny Pickett