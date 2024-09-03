Steelers Looking For Another Star Kick Returner?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a bigger name for a workout this week, testing the waters on former Jacksonville Jaguars kick return specialist Jamal Agnew, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelisero.
Agnew, 29, is technically a wide receiver in the NFL, but has done most of his damage as a player on special teams. The former Pro Bowler has 1,280 punt return yards and four touchdowns, and 3,112 kick return yards and one touchdown throughout his career. He spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions and the last three with the Jaguars.
The former fifth-round pick out of San Diego also brings 225 receiving yards and a touchdown from last season into the 2024 campaign. It was his second-best receiving season behind 229 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
What this means for the Steelers is they could be looking for another kick return option next to Cordarrelle Patterson. The NFL's new rules mandate two returners be lined up deep to receive kicks. Teams could avoid kicking to Patterson, and the Steelers may not have another option they want to toss back there.
Jaylen Warren was likely the favorite to return kicks with Patterson, but with his hamstring injury, Pittsburgh may not be willing to take the risk. So, they're looking for another strong option, and Agnew is one of the best still available on the market.
The Steelers' 53-man roster is set, but they could look to replace a name like Scotty Miller on the bottom of the depth chart. However, Agnew left without a contract, and Pittsburgh's other thought may be to have an emergency plan in place in the event that Patterson goes down with an injury at any point this season.
The team's practice squad is also full, but that group will change pretty consistently throughout the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.