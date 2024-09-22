Steelers Lose Star LB to Groin Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith has departed in the first half of the team's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
The Steelers have announced that Highsmith suffered a groin injury, and is now doubtful to return for the remainder of the game.
He appeared to have gotten banged up on a sack opportunity during the second quarter and later limped off of the field. Highsmith was then taken into the blue medical tent for futher evaluation, and it was evident that the news wasn't positive as he emerged visibly upset and threw something on the ground.
Highsmith was taken to the locker room shortly after before the clock ran out in the first half, perhaps serving as a further sign that he was unlikely to return for Pittsburgh.
Highsmith recorded a single tackle versus the Chargers. Nick Herbig is now in line to receive an uptick in snaps and overall chances opposite T.J. Watt on the edge in Highsmith's absence.
The Steelers enter halftime down 10-7 to Los Angeles. They have dealt with a number of different injuries on the day, including ones to Van Jefferson (eye, questionable) and Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring, doubtful). Pittsburgh is looking to climb to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
