Steelers Lose Another QB Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have their quarterback room set, nor do they know who their Week 1 starter is going to be. They'd like it to be Aaron Rodgers, but no one knows if that's going to happen. Not even the Steelers. And in the meantime, while they continue to wait, another name has come off the board.
Former first-round pick Trey Lance is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers to be support behind Justin Herbert this season. The third-overall pick for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He only spent two seasons in San Francisco before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the last two years.
Now, he'll compete with Tyler Heinicke for the backup job in Los Angeles, hoping to become the No. 2 behind Herbert in 2025.
Despite being such a high pick, Lance has never amounted to much in the NFL. The North Dakota State star had plenty of potential, but once Brock Purdy broke onto the scene for San Francisco, Lance's job was gone before he knew it.
In Dallas he was quarterback three on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, meaning he had just one start even with Prescott being out for most of the season. Throughout his career, he's played in 12 games with five starts, holding a 2-3 record and throwing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 276 yards and three scores.
For the Steelers, they need all the options on the table that they can get. No one has any idea if Rodgers is going to sign, and while Pittsburgh is hopeful, they aren't certain. If Rodgers does not end up with them, it means they're back to the drawing board, where Lance could have been an option.
Things aren't great in Pittsburgh when it comes to quarterback. General manager Omar Khan made it known that they will add another veteran if Rodgers doesn't join them. Who? That'll depend on how many names are off the board before Rodgers decision is made.
