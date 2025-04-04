Steelers Could Finally Break Trend With Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are awaiting a decision from former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he will sign with the team. While they wait, it has allowed for media members both on the local and national level to provide their opinions on the possible impact he could have on the team.
One such person is Jason McCourty, former New England Patriots defensive back and current ESPN personality.
McCourty believes that Rodgers would be a net positive on the Steelers in the case that he signs with the team. Not only that, but he believes Rodgers could bring the team their first playoff win since the 2016 playoffs. On ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, McCourty provided his opinion on the matter.
"You think about the last few years, they haven't been able to win a playoff game. I think they can win a playoff game with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback playing in a divisional round of the playoffs," McCourty said. "I think you look at what he did last year, and I think his body of work, even with the New York Jets a year ago, was better than any of the quarterbacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in recent years."
McCourty would then go on to compare Rodgers to the Steelers quarterbacks in recent seasons.
"In any of those seasons where they've made the playoffs, whether that was Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Big Ben at the last latter part of his career," McCourty said. "So, I think when you look at Rodgers' decision making, he got better at the end of last season. I think if he's there under center, it makes them a playoff-win team."
While possible, it remains unlikely that Rodgers would be much more than a stop gap in what is likely to be a transition year for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!