Issue Between Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers still don't have a deal in place, which is making everyone ask why. Right now, it's likely a few reasons, but one NFL insider believes there's one thing holding up the two sides from finalizing a contract.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini believes the stoppage between Rodgers and the Steelers comes down to money. The Steelers have currently kept the same offer on the table for the quarterback, not adjusting it from a one-year deal. The financials are currently unknown.
"Usually it’s money," Russini said. "Financials are always part of it. He does not need to sign and take some cheap deal. He knows the Steelers need him. Do I think he was going to be willing to take less to play for a team that he thinks is a Super Bowl-caliber team, like the Minnesota Vikings? Absolutely. But I think this situation is different. There’s gonna be a number here that’s gonna make Aaron happy. And I just don’t know if Pittsburgh is there yet."
The Steelers do not plan to sweeten the pot for Rodgers. They made an offer nearly fourth weeks ago and have kept that same offer on the table. They do not expect it to change at any point.
Pittsburgh remains confident in how they are going about the pursuit of Rodgers. They are not willing to hurt their long-term plans at quarterback, which likely include at least one quarterbacks in the next two NFL Drafts.
As for Rodgers, they probably won't give up on him, but they have made it known they are not willing to wait forever. Head coach Mike Tomlin believes training camp is the line in the sand for when Rodgers needs to be signed and in Pittsburgh. But with the NFL Draft coming up and other names coming off the board, who knows if that ends up being sooner.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!