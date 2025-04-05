Steelers Waited Too Long on Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers may run into troubles if they have their sights set on trading Minkah Fitzpatrick.
In a recent Steelers chat for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ray Fittipaldo declared that the market for the 28-year-old safety is severely lacking at the moment given his age and contract situation.
"What's the trade market for an aging safety with a $22 million cap hit?" Fittipaldo wrote. "I'll tell you. Nonexistent."
Once regarded as a top player at his position, it's fair to say that Fitzpatrick's taken a bit of a step back over the last few years.
From Week 3 in 2019, when he arrived in Pittsburgh via trade from the Miami Dolphins, through the 2022 campaign, Fitzpatrick logged a total of 356 tackles, 17 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Over that stretch, he made two Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro twice.
In 2023, however, Fitzpatrick missed seven games as a result of hamstring and knee injuries. While he still earned a Pro Bowl nod, he finished without a pick despite leading the NFL with six the year prior.
Fitzpatrick was also a Pro Bowler this past season and appeared in all 17 contests, but he came away with just a single interception to go with 96 tackles.
Though his play has started to taper off, the Alabama product has remained a leader on the backend of Pittsburgh's defense.
Fitzpatrick should still theoretically have a few prime years left, and the Steelers' hope is that he can regain his prior form next season once he's further removed from an injury-plagued 2023 campaign.
He's under contract through 2026, though he has no guaranteed salary left on his deal according to Over the Cap.
Pittsburgh would save $15.5 million while taking on $6.855 million in dead money by trading him with a post-June 1 designation, but as Fittipaldo stated, such a move may not be feasible.
If Fitzpatrick's performance were to continue declining, the team could release him next offseason and recoup $17.6 million while being saddled with $6.855 in dead money.
