Steelers Likely Lose Another WR Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers most likely lost another wide receiver trade candidate. After the news of DeAndre Hopkins emerged, reporting the All-Pro wideout is set to miss several weeks with a knee injury, the Tennessee Titans may be pulling back from any trade thoughts.
Heading into training camp, it felt like Treylon Burks was a name to watch for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh was chasing a wide receiver move, the Titans had an option, but it would likely come at the end of camp. Why? Because Tennessee would want to give Burks one more opportunity to prove himself, and if he didn't, they would move on.
But with Hopkins missing time with an injury, the Titans are going to become conservative - most likely. No team wants to risk having too few standout players on their roster, and even if Burks isn't a superstar, he's a contributor who can be counted on as a filler during Hopkins' absence.
So, if Pittsburgh was thinking about making an offer by the end of the summer, that's likely off the table. Tennessee is probably going to stick with the options they have, and the Steelers are going to have to find alternatives on the trade market.
Now, the good news for the Steelers is that their wide receiver core is starting to emerge. George Pickens looks like George Pickens, but Van Jefferson has impressed during training camp and Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Quez Watkins have all had their moments. Plus, Pat Freiermuth looks like a breakout star in the making.
If Hopkins returns sooner rather than later, the Steelers' chances at Burks may increase. But a knee injury for a wide receiver in their 30's is tough to rush back from. So, chances are Pittsburgh is ruling out another receiver trade this offseason.
