Steelers Lose Playmaker for Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a tight end on injured reserve, which will end his season.

Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) carries the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Elijah Hicks (22) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they've placed tight end Donald Parham Jr. on the reserve/injured list, which will end his season, after he tore his Achilles in OTAs on June 3.

It's an incredibly unfortunate outcome for Parham, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in February and was in strong position to fight for a roster spot behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington during training camp and the preseason.

He went undrafted out of Stetson in 2019 and signed with the Detroit Lions. He was waived almost immediately after joining the team, however, before subsequently joining the Washington Commanders that same offseason.

Parham was released during final roster cuts, though, and went on to spend time with the XFL's Arlington Renegades during 2020 before the Los Angeles Chargers scooped him up.

He found his way into 47 contests for the Chargers from 2020 through 2023. Parham left his mark over that stretch, logging 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Even though he signed a two-year deal worth $2.535 million in March 2023, Los Angeles let go of him in August 2024. Parham proceeded to land on the Denver Broncos' practice squad, but he never played a game for them this past season.

