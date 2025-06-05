Steelers Getting Silence From Aaron Rodgers
Despite being situated at the front of the line for Aaron Rodgers, a position they've been in since early March, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear no closer to signing the four-time MVP.
Appearing on ESPN's "NFL Live", insider Adam Schefter echoed that sentiment and noted how quiet it's been across the board as the Steelers await a decision from Rodgers.
"We still don't know whether Aaron Rodgers is going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback," he said. "We've heard Art Rooney, the Steelers' owner, say they expect that Rodgers will eventually sign. But here we are. June 4, nothing but silence."
The Steelers' heels have been dug in for several months at this point with the assumption that the 41-year-old quarterback would eventually join the team after his other options dried up, but nothing has transpired as of now.
Pittsburgh hosted Rodgers on a visit to its facility on March 21, but all momentum towards the two parties joining forces has seemingly been halted.
That's not to say he won't eventually suit up for the team, but it's a bit peculiar that he hasn't signed yet considering how far into the offseason we are.
Rooney, as Schefter noted, has previously expressed his optimism about the Steelers' chances of landing Rodgers, though he also stated at the time of the NFL Draft that the organization would like for the veteran signal caller to be in the building for the offseason program.
With OTAs concluding and mandatory veteran minicamp beginning next week, however, Schefter wondered if the Steelers may consider pivoting and targeting someone like Kirk Cousins while Rodgers leaves them hanging.
"If he's not there for the mandatory minicamp and he's just planning to show up for training camp, does that organization have a conversation and say, 'should we be calling the Atlanta Falcons to see if there's a way to get Kirk Cousins in here if we have not been given any assurances from Aaron Rodgers?'" he said.
For now, though, Pittsburgh remains in an uncomfortable holding pattern at the most important position on the field.
