Steelers Release Former Patriots Safety
As the corresponding move following their signing of former Chicago Bears safety Quindell Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they are releasing fellow safety Joshuah Bledsoe on the final day of OTAs.
Bledsoe faced an uphill battle to make the Steelers' 53-man roster heading into the 2025 season, as he was behind the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew and Juan Thornhill on the depth chart.
Pittsburgh signed Bledsoe to a reserve/futures contract shortly after its season ended in January.
The 26-year-old spent his entire collegiate career at the University of MIssouri. He signed as a member of the program's 2017 recruiting class and immediately appeared in 12 games as a true freshman, posting 13 tackles.
Bledsoe then logged 28 tackles and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in 2018 before finishing the 2019 campaign with 49 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
As a senior in 2020, he came away with 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. The New England Patriots later selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Bledsoe would play in four contests for the team through 2023 before being waived in August 2024.
He signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League this past November, though he never appeared in a game for them before joining the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!