Steelers Suffer First Injury, Trade Talks Heating Up
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some bad news as they slow down Organized Team Activities and head toward mandatory minicamp. According to multiple reports, the team has lost tight end Donald Parham to a torn Achilles tendon, marking their first big injury of the season. And one that comes with instant movement.
The loss of Parham hurts the Steelers. He was expected to be one of the team's top receiving options at the position, as well as a massive body for the redzone and in the running game. Now, they're back to their orginal three of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward.
There has been some noise about a trade, though, and with the Parham news, things certainly change. The team was once laughed about when mentioning a possible trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers and Miami were reported to be having talks about tight end Jonnu Smith re-joining offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh.
At first, that didn't seem realistic. Unless the Steelers seriously didn't trust Heyward or Washington, there didn't seem to be a reason to add Smith. And with the news that they were calling teams looking for weapons at wide receiver, and bringing in Gabe Davis for a visit, it seem even slimmer that they'd really be interested.
Now, they definitely could be. It may not be the most likely outcome, but there are reasons to be believe it could happen.
Meanwhile, another member of the Steelers is receiving some backlash for a college rivalry. Beanie Bishop didn't hold back when confronted by members of Pitt, following an Instagram video he made stomping on the Pitt logo. But he doesn't care, it's part of the rivalry.
And there's a new name standing out at OTAs. Maybe the Steelers have a sleeper on defense in this rookie class.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!