Ian Rapoport Says Steelers Loading Up for Last Run
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be one of the teams on the downswing coming into this season, as their offensive mediocrity has piled up and will soon begin to effect the production of the defensive side of the ball.
Many people, including media and fans, have begun to write off the Steelers for the coming season as their tough division and roster makeup look like they will provide significant challenges for the team moving forward.
That is, except for notable NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport. Rapoport is mostly seen as the biggest news-breaker across the NFL, but will occassionally give his opinion on league matters through various media appearances.
On an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport told the show he believes the Steelers are working towards one last run at being at the top of the league.
"The feeling I get from the Steelers is kind of loading up," Rapoport said. "Doing all the resources, all the spots, everything you can. Obviously there could be a quarterback there at some point, hopefully soon. Maybe before the end of the summer. But that's what it feels like. Kind of loading up to get to make one more run at it."
Despite the Steelers lacking a strong quarterback room and the defensive core continuing the age, Rapoport believes that the Steelers are still looking to bolster the team as the season nears closer.
This comes at a price, however, as with how long into the offseason it has been the options for adding to the team in any regard have dwindled significantly. This is most notable at the quarterback position, where the Steelers have made incredibly clear their desperation to land Aaron Rodgers as a stopgap option before the 2026 NFL Draft.
