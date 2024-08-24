Five Steelers on Verge of Making Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their preseason finale with a few questions on both sides of the ball. All eyes are on the quarterback situation as they head to Detroit, but there are many names on this roster who may be on the outside looking in, but are getting close.
The Steelers' 53-man roster isn't set just yet, and while there are several positions that seem locked into place, there are a few that remain up for grabs. These five players may not be leading their position battles, but they've fought themselves into the conversation as they take on the Lions.
Thomas Graham
Beanie Bishop might be a locker for the Steelers roster, but if the Steelers are only confident in his development, not him starting as a rookie, Thomas Graham is their next choice. The former Cleveland Brown came into camp and immediately started impressing. That training camp play turned into preseason performances and now, entering one final exhibition, he's got a shot to make the roster.
Graham is going to need a show-stopping game against the Lions to earn a place on the 53-man team, but he's capable of it. That being said, there's something that makes you believe he's capable of doing what he needs to to be here next week.
Logan Lee
The Steelers rookie should make the roster, and his position flexibility helps, but the defensive tackle room is loaded. Maybe, there's not enough room.
The Steelers are going to keep Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk. They'll likely keep Montravius Adams as well. There's a chance they keep Lee as well, but he's going to have to make sure they're too afraid to lose him if they try to put him on the practice squad.
Kyron Johnson/Julius Welschof
The Steelers OLB4 position is still very much so up for grabs. Somehow, it's the most open competition of any. Jeremiah Moon probably leads the group, but Kyron Johnson has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, and the team continues to put Julius Welschof out there with the first team. That has to mean something.
The Steelers are going to pick the best of the three, and both Johnson and Welschof are one big play away from being the team's choice.
Scotty Miller
Scotty Miller may be the most impressive Steelers receiver through two preseason games. He's accumulated six catches for 65 yards, and led the team in receiving yards with 47 against the Houston Texans.
The Steelers could start Roman Wilson on Injured Reserve this season, leaving a spot open for Miller. Even if they don't, though, Miller is on the verge of making the team as a veteran who's earned his place, and knows Arthur Smith's offense well.
La'Mical Perine/Jonathan Ward
Cordarrelle Patterson is the Steelers RB3, but with Jaylen Warren dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jack Colletto probably missing the roster, there could be another spot open in the backfield. There probably wouldn't even be any consideration if the group was quiet, but Jonathan Ward and La'Mical Perine have built up the noise throughout the summer.
With both being able to play special teams and contribute on offense, and both being veterans in this league, the team may consider keeping one. Who is still up for grabs as Ward likely had the lead, but after missing last week with a knee injury, and his status against the Lions uncertain, Perine has a great opportunity in front of him.
