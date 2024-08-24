Bengals Cut Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on from former Pittsburgh Steelers training camp star and UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Hakeem Butler. After spending some of training camp with the team, Cincinnati announced they waived 11 players, including Butler.
Butler spent last summer with the Steelers after an impressive XFL campaign. The former fourth-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals was expected to make some noise and become one of the biggest names to earn his way back into the NFL from the spring leagues. Ultimately, that faded after an underwhelming summer and ended when he was waived/injured just before the team's final preseason game.
The 28-year-old has spent time with the Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Steelers and now Bengals. He's had some memorable runs in other leagues, playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks (XFL/UFL), Edmonton Elks (CFL) and BC Lions (CFL).
The 6-foot-5 wideout could get another shot this season, and with 645 yards and five touchdowns in his UFL season, it's likely another team tries to test the waters with him, even if only on the practice squad.
As for the Steelers, they're in a tough wide receiver spot themselves. While Butler likely isn't returning to Pittsburgh, the team is looking for their best group of wide receivers and continues to pursue a massive trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk.
Right now, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and likely Scotty Miller will try to work as a collective behind George Pickens. Rookie Roman Wilson is another candidate to step into a bigger role once he returns from an ankle injury.
Expect some action for both the Steelers and Butler as the NFL finalizes their 53-man roster in the coming days. There's a good chance Butler ends up finding a new home and the Steelers add a name to their roster, either through a trade or free agency.
