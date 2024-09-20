Steelers Waive Former Saints WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers let go of Shaquan Davis from their practice squad this weekend.
Davis was added to the practice squad ahead of the their matchup against the Denver Broncos in order to simulate the big-body wideouts the Broncos have. Having a player who can simulate the skill of top wideouts, such as Courtland Sutton, proved valuable, as the Steelers held the Broncos without a touchdown and brought down two interceptions.
Now that the Broncos matchup is in the rearview mirror, the services of Davis were no longer required by the team. In a corresponding move, former LSU wideout Jaray Jenkins was re-signed and moved to the practice squad.
Davis has yet to play a snap in the NFL, bouncing between three practice squads. After going undrafted in 2023, Davis was signed to the Saints practice squad. Following the 2023 season, the Saints released him and the Eagles picked him up. After being released by the Eagles on August 7, the Saints picked him up again before releasing him on August 27. The Steelers had signed him September 10th before his release this week.
Davis was the star wideout for the South Carolina State Bulldogs of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. In 2021 Davis recorded 95 yards and three touchdowns on five catches en route to being named the Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP. In his final collegiate season with the Bulldogs, Davis caught 45 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Davis can still prove to be an asset for an NFL team. His 4.51 40-yard dash in 2023 was not the fastest by any margin, but his size helps his case significantly. Any team that needs a practice squad player can also benefit from his services, as they clearly helped out against the Broncos.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!