Steelers Lose Several Stars to Injuries
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued updates on the health of a long list of players leading into the team's Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tomlin first stated that defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck), edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) will all be out this week.
Leal departed the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with what was described as a stinger and did not return.
Herbig also left the game against Dallas and did not get back on the field after showing clear signs of discomfort while leaving the field and heading to the locker room.
Highsmith suffered his injury versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and has not appeared in either of Pittsburgh's last two games.
The Steelers' depth at outside linebacker is incredibly thin at the moment, and it would appear that Jeremiah Moon, who was activated off of the reserve/injured list last week, could see a significant amount of snaps alongside T.J. Watt this Sunday.
Tomlin also stated that tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), running back Jaylen Warren and safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) are doubtful to play this week, likely meaning they won't participate in practice.
Pruitt has not played since Week 2 while Warren was pulled by Tomlin against the Chargers and has not appeared for the Steelers since.
Kazee suffered his injury during warm ups on Sunday, though he did play against the Cowboys. His ankle swelled up afterwards, however, and Tomlin said that he's not in a good spot in terms of his availability.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo will be monitored by the team throughout the week after making his season debut versus Dallas, while quarterback Russell Wilson is scheduled to be a full participant for the first time in a month on Wednesday and could return against the Raiders.
