Steelers Should Hire Robert Saleh Immediately
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling defensively. It's no secret. But a boost, and hopeful solution, may have just hit the open market as a coaching free agent.
The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After just five games and a 2-3 start in 2024, the team has decided to move in a different direction, making the once-great defensive coach available early in the season.
The Steelers got the news just like everyone else, and should be thinking the same thing many other are - maybe they should hire him.
Pittsburgh has had success in a situation like this before. Brian Flores came to Pittsburgh as a Senior Defensive Assistant after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers didn't have an open coordinator role, like they do not now, but found a way to incorporate another great defensive mind. It worked, and that opportunity is now present again.
With Flores on the staff, Pittsburgh's defense went from 32 in run defense to 9th in just a year. They finished the season 13th in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed.
Saleh doesn't seem like a coach looking to take time off after a miserable run in New York. He's just 45-years-old and likely wants another opportunity for a big-time coaching role in the NFL. The Steelers do not have that, but they have a way for him to join an defense with elite potential and have teams looking to hire him after the season.
Saleh brings nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience and plenty of work as a linebackers coach to the table. He'd add more help for Patrick Queen and rookie Payton Wilson, while simply being another veteran coaching name to help turn things around.
If the Steelers are all-in on 2024, which they appear to be, this makes sense. They've seen it work in the past and should consider it a low-risk, high-reward option now. Saleh shouldn't be out of work long. Teams in the hunt make moves to boost their odds no matter the size of the need. It's time for Pittsburgh to make their move.
