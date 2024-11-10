Steelers Lose Star LB to Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were well served by their bye week, giving their team a much need extra week of rest. The team has been rattled by injuries through the first 10 weeks of the season, but were hoping their game against the Washington Commanders would be the start of a bill of clean health.
The Steelers weren't that lucky against the Commanders, losing several players during the matchup to injury. The biggest blow came when their star linebacker Alex Highsmith went down late in the fourth quarter.
It was a routine pass rush that did Highsmith in. He was in the midst of making another impact play for the Steelers' defense, putting pressure on rookie Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. While trying to take him down, Highsmith's foot landed awkwardly on Daniels' before hitting the ground, resulting in a visibly rolled ankle. The LB instantly went down to the ground in pain and was attended to by the medical staff.
Thankfully for Highsmith, he was able to limp off the field with support. This is unfortunately another obstacle for the pass rusher to overcome this season. He previously missed three games due to a groin injury. It's unclear how much more time this new injury could cause him to miss, but the Steelers cannot afford for it to be long-term.
When he is in the lineup, Highsmith is one of the best outside linebackers in the NFL. In just five games, he already has three sacks and 19 total tackles. He's a consistently disruptive force that pairs perfectly on the other side of superstar T.J. Watt.
This is an ongoing situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers onSI team will share any updates and information as it is made available.
