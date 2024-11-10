Steelers WR Suffers Head Injury vs. Commanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a late injury during their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders. With just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the team watched wide receiver Calvin Austin leave with an apparent head injury.
Austin caught a second down pass from Russell Wilson but took a blow on the reception. Immediately, he was escorted off the field by trainers and taken to the medical tent for further observation.
Prior to his departure, Austin had two receptions for 20 yards. The Steelers offense was driving, looking to take a late lead while trailing 27-21. Without Austin, the offense turns to George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek at wide receiver.
Austin will need to be evaluated for a concussion before returning to the game. If he's cleared, he'll be able to return to the game and the team. If not, he will enter concussion protocol.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Austin's injury and more information becomes available.
