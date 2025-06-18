Steelers Lose Star CB Target to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers' path to an AFC North title may have just gotten a little bit tougher.
The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed one of the top free agents remaining on the market in cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was teammates with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson at Louisville.
Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers early last week, and while it appeared that several teams were pursuing him, the 28-year-old opted to reunite with Jackson and join a Super Bowl contender in Baltimore.
He will play on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million this upcoming season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Alexander was once the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history upon signing a four-year, $82 million extension with Green Bay in 2022.
Once regarded as a top player at the position across the entire league, injuries have limited the two-time Pro Bowler to just 14 games over the past two seasons.
Alexander is still a talented player when healthy, however, and he'll join the likes of Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Chidobie Awuzie in the Ravens' cornerback room.
The Steelers were thought of as a potential destination for Alexander, but it's unclear if they ever showed serious interest in adding him to their roster. Instead, they'll roll with Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay as their starting duo on the boundary in 2025.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!