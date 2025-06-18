Steelers DB Made NFL History Before New Deal
PITTSBURGH — It’s safe to say the Pittsburgh Steelers are satisfied with the body of work safety DeShon Elliott provides. The running mate for Minkak Fitzpatrick in the secondary and nasty run thumper recently signed a new, two-year contract extension after an excellent 2024 campaign. It's been an impressive development for Elliott, who joined the team with a two-year contract before the 2024 season began, and now will take home up to $12.5 million over the two seasons of his new deal.
The Steelers adore what Elliott brings to the their defense. He’s quick to the ball, tenacious, and most importantly, he’s an elite tackler. Pittsburgh’s secondary has struggled with finishing plays over the last few seasons, but Elliott’s presence has brought an impressive improvement. The results were noticeable on the field, but according to NFL's Next Gen Stats, the data backed up the eye test and confirmed that Elliott was the most dependable tackler in the NFL. Not only that, Elliott managed to put together the best tackle efficiency rating Next Gen Stats has ever recorded.
Next Gen Stats has been tracking tackle opportunities, probabilities, and results, among other advanced statistics, since the 2018 season. This past campaign, Elliott recorded 108 tackles on 111 opportunities, earning him a 97.3% success rate. Of any players to record 100 tackles or more since the model began tracking tackle efficiency ratings, Elliott's 97.3% is the best.
The Steelers could have told you that without thinking, however. The team’s running defense allowed the eighth-fewest yards per game in 2024, and a large portion of that credit is owed to Elliott. His ability to make plays near the line of scrimmage and in the box are a skillset the Steelers did not have in the safety position. In addition to the 108 tackles, he finished his first season in Pittsburgh with three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hits, and one interception. With a new contract in tow, the Steelers' secondary is secured for the next few seasons.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!