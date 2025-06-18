Insider: Steelers Didn't Want Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into the coming season with a completely different quarterback room than the one they used in the 2024 season.
While Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen led the team to the playoffs in the previous season, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Aaron Rodgers are likely to be the rostered quarterbacks for the coming year.
This seemed unintentional, as it looks as if the Steelers tried to land both Wilson and Fields back in free agency after the season, but Wilson would sign with the Giants and Fields with the Jets.
Now, one insider belives that the Steelers actually did not make an effort to try to land Fields. Peter Schrager of ESPN took to the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the Steelers, and why he believes that their effort to sign Fields was minimal.
Schrager made sure to point out the financial situation involved, as the Steelers have been averse of spending large unnecessary sums as of late, but are simultaneously not afraid to spend on what they deem good deals.
"Everyone's like, they really wanted Fields," Schrager said. "If they really wanted Fields, they would've paid Fields big money. That was my take on the whole thing. 'They really wanted Stafford. Well, Stafford wasn't going... they didn't really want Fields. If they really wanted Fields, you give him $40 million and you're there."
When it came down to it, it seems the Steelers did not value Fields as much as Schrager thinks they would have. Fields has shown flashes of being an elite quarterback, but has been unable to elevate himself to the most upper echelon of quarterback on a consistent basis, leading to his movement across the league in recent years.
