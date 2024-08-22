Steelers Lowering Offer for Brandon Aiyuk?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on word of Brandon Aiyuk, looking to find out if they've struck a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to land the All-Pro wide receiver before the season.
This wait hasn't been short, though. The Steelers have been pushing to land Aiyuk via trade for months, with the deal heating up and cooling down several times throughout the process. Where we stand today, nothing has changed, but one NFL insider believes it could be impacting Pittsburgh's trade package.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers may be lowering their deal for Aiyuk due to the long wait on a response.
"The closer we get to the start of the regular season and knowing that Brandon Aiyuk has not been practicing this entire time, there does come a point in which the value of the trade on which they have agreed to, at least a framework as Ian reported a week or so ago, that would potentially change," Pelissero said. "In other words, if the player’s not ready to play or not have a full-time role in the early portion of the season, that impacts the compensation."
Pelissero believes the Steelers are still in play for Aiyuk and want to get a deal done, but the timeframe to make it happen is causing some concern. The latest reports claim Pittsburgh was willing to give up a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the wideout, but that trade may be off the table as the days and weeks move on.
However, if Pittsburgh doesn't make any changes, the agreement with both the 49ers and Aiyuk are in place, and the Steelers would simply need word from San Francisco that it's done.
"The Steelers trade still remains in play. ... So that deal is done," Pelissero said. "The trade and the contract feel like they’re done and could be done just like that. We’re waiting for this thing to resolve one way or another."
The wait continues, and as we sit here today, nothing has changed. But the longer this drags out, the more likely it becomes than Pittsburgh gets tired of waiting, and changes some things to try to better themselves and avoid as much risk.
