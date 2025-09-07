Steelers LB Suffers Knee Injury Against Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit hard by the injury bug during their Week 1 win over the New York Jets, and linebacker Malik Harrison was among the group that had to leave the game after sustaining a knee injury.
One play after defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was escorted off the field by trainers, who were wiping his face, Harrison was slow to get up and gingerly walked to Pittsburgh's sideline after Justin Fields recorded his second rushing touchdown of the day to put New York up 32-31 at the time.
He was eventually ruled with his injury in the final minutes of the contest. The Steelers' outside linebacker depth, which was already thin with Nick Herbig out due to a hamstring injury, took another hit upon Harrison's departure.
The severity of Harrison's injury isn't yet known. The fact that he was ruled out isn't a great omen, though it occurred in the waning minutes of the game and thus wouldn't have made much sense for the Steelers to put him back onto the field.
Harrison agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million with Pittsburgh during free agency in March, meaning the team's game against New York was his regular season debut with the organization. He finished with two tackles while logging a total of four snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
An Ohio State product who appeared in a total of 52 games for the program from 2016 to 2019 while recording 205 tackles, Harrison was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He spent five years with the franchise, playing in 76 games and making 34 starts. During that span, Harrison racked up 174 tackles and two sacks in the regular season while posting 23 tackles over seven postseason contests.
The 27-year-old came to Pittsburgh as a key reserve at linebacker who could also contribute regularly on special teams. Considering his role, Harrison's potential absence could spell trouble for the Steelers if the rest of the team's options at the position don't step up.
