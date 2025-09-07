Steelers' Cam Heyward Injured Against Jets - UPDATE
PITTSBURGH -- Defensive lineman and captain Cam Heyward finalized a re-worked contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers with just hours remaining until their Week 1 contest against the New York Jets. It was a last-minute resolution for the 15-year veteran, but it guaranteed he would be on the field in the team's season opener.
In the fourth quarter of the Steelers' first game, a scary moment almost immediately derailed Heyward's return. With the defense trying to stop a driving Jets offense, New York quarterback and former Steelers starter Justin Fields scrambled toward the end zone. After the dust settled on the play, Heyward was down on the field and visibly uncomfortable. Medical trainers quickly attended to him on the field while he remained on a knee, and the trainers could be seen wiping Heyward's face with a towel. He was able to exit the field under his own power.
Shortly after his exit, the Jets finished off their drive with a touchdown. Fields walked in for a score on a play-action bootleg, completely untouched.
The scare was short lived for the Steelers, however. During the Jets' two-point attempt after the touchdown, Heyward returned to the field and helped the team come up with an important stop.
His return was a sigh of relief for the Steelers. The defensive performance from Pittsburgh was disappointing to begin their season, but an injury to one of their most important players would have been an even bigger loss to deal with.
Heyward's availability for this game came down to the wire. After the team's final practice before the Jets game, the defensive lineman spoke with the media. While speaking, Heyward was vague about whether or not he would play in Week 1. Not only that, he remained non-committal on whether or not this situation could affect his status for subsequent contests.
But on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before their scheduled Week 1 kick-off time, a reworked deal was announced. The Steelers added up to $3 million in performance-based incentives, leading to the 35-year-old defensive tackle to end any potential holdout.
With this contractual business behind them, the Steelers hope that Heyward can find his game quickly, along with the defensive unit. With multiple new pieces, the adjustment in Week 1 went worse than expected, but having their leader healthy and happy will hopefully get them back on track quickly.
