Steelers Lose Promising LB in Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2025 regular season journey with a trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. The matchup is filled with revenge storylines as both teams' starting quarterbacks look to defeat their former organizations and the Steelers try to put a summer full of contractual standoffs behind them.
The Steelers won't have their full arsenal at their disposal when they take on the Jets, however. Promising third-year linebacker Nick Herbig, who has been limited all week in practice, is among the inactive p[layers for the Week 1 contest. The team’s final Week 1 injury report included rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who was previously ruled out with an MCL sprain. Joining the duo as the team's inactives for game day are quarterback Skylar Thompson, offensive linemen Max Scharping and Andrus Peat and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo.
The rising edge rusher suffered a hamstring injury during the organization's second preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury forced him out of the game, and he's been a limited participant in practice in the weeks since.
Beginning year three in the NFL, this is a pivotal one for Herbig. He plays a crucial role on the defense. The first substitute behind the superstar tandem of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, Herbig’s ability to spell the team’s All-Pro edge rush is paramount.
He’s proved to be perfect for that role over his first two seasons as well. As a rookie, he played in all 17 games and managed three sacks as a reserve and special teams player. Last year, he was hampered by injuries, but he managed to take the next step as a pass rusher and record 5.5 sacks in just 13 games.
He’s looked like an absolute monster in training camp and preseason before his injuries as well. The 23-year-old’s explosive athleticism consistently gives the offensive line issues, and he’s on track to set a new career high in sacks and tackles in 2025.
The Jets are already preparing for a viscious and impact-making effort from the Steelers defense, even if that group is already entering shorthanded. Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was previously ruled out for the game and captain Cam Heyward’s contractual dispute with the team was casting doubt on his Week 1 availability. Heyward’s contract was resolved, but two key defenders in Harmon and Herbig remain out.
